Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 156,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Emerson Electric worth $525,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after buying an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after purchasing an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,628,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE EMR opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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