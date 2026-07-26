Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 559,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.42% of Home BancShares worth $180,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home BancShares by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 76.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Home BancShares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Home BancShares's payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home BancShares

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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