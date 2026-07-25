Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041,135 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of PVH worth $212,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,629 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 973,895 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PVH by 5,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,165 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PVH by 1,475.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.PVH's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.54.

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PVH Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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