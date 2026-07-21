Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,361 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Wabtec worth $431,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wabtec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $207,146,000 after acquiring an additional 682,048 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,733 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $212,857,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $284.91. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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