Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,760 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,056 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Everus Construction Group worth $130,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.23. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.81 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Everus Construction Group

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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