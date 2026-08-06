Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 114,767 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $27,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,096.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Dianthus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dianthus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here