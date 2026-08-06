Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 145,741 Shares of Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Green Plains worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Green Plains alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 645,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,187,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Green Plains by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,823,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 966,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,686,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 712,337 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.53 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm's revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Green Plains, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Green Plains wasn't on the list.

While Green Plains currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here