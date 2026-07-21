Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 239,946 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 239,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Nutrien worth $443,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutrien alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotia raised shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Nutrien's payout ratio is 44.81%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutrien, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutrien wasn't on the list.

While Nutrien currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here