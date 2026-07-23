Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,529,422 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,887,288 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 3,529,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of ADT worth $262,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

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ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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