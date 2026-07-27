Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 37,456 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Camden Property Trust worth $156,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 187,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,861,000 after purchasing an additional 603,997 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 426,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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