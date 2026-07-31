Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 460,108 Shares of Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,378 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.84% of Concentrix worth $80,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,821 shares of the company's stock worth $202,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,776,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 874,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,351,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 220,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

View Our Latest Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.82%. Concentrix's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.75%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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