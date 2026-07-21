Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,438 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477,126 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.08% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $430,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 0.5%

ZION opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.12.

View Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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