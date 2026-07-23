Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,643 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,696 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of IQVIA worth $282,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in IQVIA by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,827 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,724,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,791.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,618 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,852,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,707 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.96 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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