Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 78,006 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,568 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $166,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 435,000 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,779 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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