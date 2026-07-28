Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 90,277 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,396 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 90,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.37% of Integer worth $130,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Integer by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Integer by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Integer by 2,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integer by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Integer Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Integer's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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