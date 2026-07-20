Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 919,201 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150,331 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 919,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Intel worth $756,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.72.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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