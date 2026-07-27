Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,284 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 219,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of EPAM Systems worth $144,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPAM Systems alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,072,937 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $219,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 763,798 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $156,487,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 423,510 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $86,769,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EPAM opened at $89.94 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $222.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here