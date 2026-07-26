Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765,827 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Exelon worth $184,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

More Exelon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its Buy rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on Exelon, which can support investor confidence and suggests at least one major firm still sees upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Exelon (EXC) Time Of Day Pricing Launch Puts Valuation Back In Focus

Exelon’s “time of day pricing” launch is putting its valuation back in focus, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s worth rather than responding to a clear operational surprise. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an Underweight rating with a $41 price target and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside.

KeyCorp reiterated a cautious stance on Exelon, issuing an rating with a and estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2030 earnings; this may pressure sentiment by reinforcing a more conservative view on the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment.

Exelon’s short-interest update showed no reported short interest, which does not point to a meaningful bearish trading signal at the moment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that Exelon’s upcoming earnings report may not be set up for a likely beat, keeping investors focused on execution risks ahead of the release. Exelon (EXC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

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Exelon Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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