Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948,335 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.41% of Radian Group worth $196,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Radian Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 3,612 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $130,032.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,800. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Anne Leyden sold 2,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $71,601.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $237,425.76. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $1,682,576. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RDN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The business's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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