Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.14% of Primoris Services worth $165,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,361,000 after buying an additional 466,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the company's stock worth $249,866,000 after acquiring an additional 728,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,958,008 shares of the company's stock worth $243,067,000 after acquiring an additional 211,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,746,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PRIM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $205.50.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corporation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Primoris Services's payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $188.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Key Headlines Impacting Primoris Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and KSF, issued fresh notices about the Primoris securities class action and the September 21, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Several firms, including Robbins Geller, Howard G. Smith, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and KSF, issued fresh notices about the Primoris securities class action and the September 21, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit campaign suggests investors are still reacting to alleged securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty, legal costs, and the risk of further disclosure-related headlines. Article Title

The lawsuit campaign suggests investors are still reacting to alleged securities-law violations, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty, legal costs, and the risk of further disclosure-related headlines. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating on Primoris, offering some offsetting support, but the rating update was not enough to overshadow the litigation headlines. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,525,611.64. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,323.69. This represents a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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