Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,302 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 51,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Verisk Analytics worth $216,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,050 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 322,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $300.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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