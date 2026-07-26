Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,865 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,485 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Medpace worth $167,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $601.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.09 and a 200-day moving average of $494.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $373.00 and a one year high of $677.90. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $560.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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