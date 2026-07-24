Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,417 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,483 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of GATX worth $251,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 364.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GATX Trading Up 1.8%

GATX stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.17. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $218.00.

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GATX Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Further Reading

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