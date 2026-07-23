Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 138,697 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,382 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 138,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $282,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,554,000 after acquiring an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $745.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $642.71 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $695.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.01 and a 12-month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Article Title

Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Positive Sentiment: Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Article Title

Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Article Title

Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. Read More : Read More.

JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. : Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Article Title

Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary on GE Vernova’s valuation implied that Quanta may be a better alternative, but it also underscores that PWR itself is not cheap and may be vulnerable if investors rotate away from high-multiple infrastructure names. Article Title

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here