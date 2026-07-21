Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 148,503 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Johnson Controls International worth $451,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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