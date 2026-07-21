Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,491,976 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793,524 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 1,491,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Barrick Mining worth $562,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Barrick Mining Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of B opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrick Mining

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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