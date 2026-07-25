Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,771,602 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,771,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Roivant Sciences worth $207,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at $566,376.12. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $27,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,701,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,388,414.30. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,855,913 shares of company stock worth $62,649,633. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.11.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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