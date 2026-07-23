Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 197,505 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,631 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 197,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of Bunge Global worth $260,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $124.04 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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