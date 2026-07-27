Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,746 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.03% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $147,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,029 shares of the company's stock worth $248,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,168,000 after acquiring an additional 708,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.62.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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