Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,331 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,025 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 46,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Curtiss-Wright worth $165,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $749.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $745.86 and a 200-day moving average of $706.41. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.91 and a 52-week high of $808.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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