Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 879,747 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311,094 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 879,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.15% of TTM Technologies worth $419,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $638,520.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,015,682.04. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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