Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,785 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 91,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.72% of Photronics worth $160,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,902,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,883,463 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 370,489 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 313,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued investor alerts and reminders about a securities class action against Photronics, with deadlines for shareholders who bought shares between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status by September 4, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued investor alerts and reminders about a securities class action against Photronics, with deadlines for shareholders who bought shares between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status by September 4, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating Photronics in connection with allegations that the company misled investors about demand and outlook for its high-end IC photomask line, reinforcing concerns tied to the lawsuit. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating Photronics in connection with allegations that the company misled investors about demand and outlook for its high-end IC photomask line, reinforcing concerns tied to the lawsuit. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Johnson Fistel, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and others, published similar notices about the same class action, increasing headline noise but not adding new operational information for the company. Article Title

Several additional firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Johnson Fistel, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and others, published similar notices about the same class action, increasing headline noise but not adding new operational information for the company. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN piece on whether PLAB is a buy, sell, or hold after Q1 earnings may influence sentiment, but it does not appear to add fresh company-specific news. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Photronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

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Photronics Stock Down 2.0%

Photronics stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). Photronics had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $209.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Photronics's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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