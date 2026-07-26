Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,561 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 115,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Generac worth $182,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 32.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Generac Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.80 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Generac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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