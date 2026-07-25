Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,567 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of nVent Electric worth $210,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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