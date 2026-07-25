Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $188,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 54,452 shares of the company's stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $6,780,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 517,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.27.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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