Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.13% of Vishay Precision Group worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company's stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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