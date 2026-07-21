Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 6,665.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Diodes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

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Diodes Trading Up 0.3%

Diodes stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $405.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.33 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,530.24. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,904,821.76. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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