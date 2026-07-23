Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares $AMZU Stock Holdings Trimmed by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU - Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,357 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned about 0.27% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 9,912.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 451,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period.

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Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.2%

AMZU stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU - Free Report).

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