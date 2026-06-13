Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,875 shares of the company's stock after selling 628,742 shares during the period. Disc Medicine comprises approximately 13.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 4.01% of Disc Medicine worth $120,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 828,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,252,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 10,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 394,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 390,811 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 3,329.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 347,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,388 shares of company stock worth $841,258 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.30.

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Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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