Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON Shares Sold by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 244,487 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Disc Medicine worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 2.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Disc Medicine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,798 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,716 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $380,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,388 shares of company stock valued at $841,258. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report).

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