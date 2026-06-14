Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON Stock Position Lowered by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lowered its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,534 shares during the period. Disc Medicine makes up approximately 2.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 3.34% of Disc Medicine worth $100,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $380,423.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,275,882.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,416.92. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,388 shares of company stock worth $841,258. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Disc Medicine from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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