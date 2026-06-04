Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Invests $1.10 Million in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,709 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

Key Rio Tinto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of RIO opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $112.58.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rio Tinto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rio Tinto wasn't on the list.

While Rio Tinto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here