Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC Shares Acquired by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 504,898 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Carronade Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 2.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 381,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 325,457 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,768,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $95,876,000 after buying an additional 205,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is currently -3.01%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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