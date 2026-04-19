Diversified Management Inc. Takes $3.04 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,285 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 307.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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