Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,096 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock worth $30,899,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 71.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $68.21 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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