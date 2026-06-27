Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,893 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 913.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 2.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here