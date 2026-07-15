Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,775 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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