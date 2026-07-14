Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $524.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $514.32 and its 200-day moving average is $488.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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