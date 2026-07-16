Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ HST opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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