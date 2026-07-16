Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 32,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $369.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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